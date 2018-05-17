About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

SMC employees call off proposed strike

Srinagar, May 16:

 On the assurance and intervention of the Minister for Housing and Urban Development Sat Pal Sharma, SMC Employees called off the proposed strike after a meeting with the Minister.
During the meeting, the union represented by Muhammad Maqbool Malik and Ghulam Muhammad Solina projected several demands including the creation of more posts, removal of stagnation and assurance of career progression.
The Minister directed the Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development to look into the grievances of the employees and come up with a solid proposal so that they are redressed at the earliest.

 

