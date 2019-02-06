SMC employees begin indefinite strike, sanitation affected

Won’t end strike till demands are fulfilled: Chairman Coordination Committee
Promotion for employees in pipeline: SMC
Won’t end strike till demands are fulfilled: Chairman Coordination Committee
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Feb 05:
Sanitation employees working in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Tuesday started their indefinite strike which affected the door to door collection of garbage, leaving residents fuming.
Chairman of Coordination Committee (CC) SMC, Muhammad Maqbool Malik told The Rising Kashmir that they were compelled to go for an indefinite strike as the authorities have failed to fulfill their demands.
He threatened they will not call off their strike till their demands are fulfilled by the SMC suthorities.
Malik said in June 2018, all employees working in the corporation were promoted but class IV employees were denied the benefits. They have failed to fulfill the demands and have turned deaf ears to our pleas, he said.
“Senior sanitation workers have to be promoted to Section Officers (SO), but they didn’t fear financial crisis. Even sanitation workers have not been paid for the last six months,” Malik said adding that no winter gears were provided to them this winter.
He said SMC Mayor on Tuesday afternoon visited the protesting employees but hollow assurances won’t work this time. Malik said they have been ‘duped’ earlier by the SMC authorities.
He said the class IV employees are worst sufferers as they are being neglected and they even lack the proper equipment kits for the sanitation.
Residents from many localities complained that sanitation employees did not turn up on Tuesday morning, causing inconvenience to them.
Mohammad Ayoub, a local at Shaheed Gunj area of the city said the employees did not collect garbage from their locality. He said the government should look into the matter.
SMC Commissioner, Peerzada Hafizullah Shah told The Rising Kashmir that the demands of protesting employees will be fulfilled as soon as possible.
“Promotion for the class IV employees is in the pipeline. They will be promoted but it will take some time,” he said.
Responding to pending salaries of sanitation workers, Shah said some ward officers have resorted to nepotism, due to which it has become difficult for the corporation to draw their salaries.
“Earlier their salaries were generated from the public fee,” Shah said adding that had it been the issue of 30-40 employees they could have easily accommodated but it the issue of 400-450 sanitation workers which is difficult.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com