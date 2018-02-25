SMC demolishes several illegal structures in City areas

Commissioner SMC monitors anti-encroachment drive
Srinagar:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Saturday demolished several illegal structures in various areas of the city including Galibabaad Panzinara.
“One structure which was in dilapidated conditions and posed threat to public life was also demolished at Maisuma during the drive after having fulfilled all the legal formalities,” spokesperson said in a statement issued to KNS.
The spokesperson said that an extensive anti-encroachment drive was also launched in Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and Jahangir Chowk.
The entire drive was monitored by Commissioner SMC Riyaz Ahmed Wani and supervised by Chief Khilafwarzi Officer Sufi Mohhamad Akbar.
Akbar has appealed people of Srinagar not to proceed with any sort of illegal construction and pursue for legal permission from SMC.
