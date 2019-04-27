SMC degenerating Srinagar into garbage city: PDP

April 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Corporation allowing illegal constructions at agricultural lands, leaving hospitals filthy’

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former MLA Noor Mohammad Sheikh on Friday slammed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation for making the summer capital a garbage hub and allowing illegal constructions in the city to flourish at large.

In a statement issued here, Sheikh said that since the day municipal polls were held and Mayor and his deputy assumed their posts, Srinagar has been witnessing an unprecedented chaos at a large scale with sanitation in the city going for a toss and illegal constructions being allowed under the nose of SMC.

Sheikh while meeting various delegations highlighted how even sanitation at crucial hospitals like G.B Panth is being neglected and how videos of same going viral are ruthlessly exposing those at the helm in the Municipal Corporation of Srinagar.

He said that even agricultural lands aren’t being spared and the SMC is allowing affluent persons to construct commercial structures on agricultural land without any fear of law.

Furthermore, Sheikh at the PDP head office here was appraised by a delegation of contractors that even after completing the works, SMC is yet to disburse any payment in their favour.

The PDP leader has urged the administration to take immediate measures and those throwing rules to wind with impunity are taken for a task and brought to the book.