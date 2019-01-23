SMC corporators protest assault on Dy Mayor, burn Mayor's effigy

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 22:
A day after Deputy Mayor Shiekh Imran was allegedly assaulted during a council meeting scores of corporators Tuesday burned an effigy of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor demanding an impartial investigation into the incident.
The protestors assembled at Press Enclave and were carrying placards. They raised slogans against the SMC Mayor Junaid Mattu and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).
Mohammad Lateef Mir, a corporator alleged that Monday’s incident was pre-planned by RSS, BJP backed corporators. He said it was a deliberate attempt to attack Sheikh Imran.
Mir alleged that the attack on Imran was done under the commands of SMC commissioner and the Mayor.
Another corporator, Aquib Shah Renzu alleged that Imran was attacked for speaking against BJP campaigns. He claimed that earlier he (Imran) has been continuously trolled by those people on Twitter.
“We are in the corporation to serve people and would continue to expose proxy candidates from NC and BJP. They are responsible for mismanagement in the city,” he said.
The angry corporators said corporation belongs to all of them and ‘one’ person cannot claim to hold all powers.
They appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and the Chief Secretary to look into the matter.
Earlier on Monday Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran was injured after he was attacked during an ongoing corporation session.
Imran claimed that he fell down after a heavy object was thrown at him by ‘BJP and RSS-backed corporators’ during the session.
Responding to the burning of effigy during a protest, Mayor SMC Junaid Mattu responded on Twitter. He wrote that it is not his worst picture so he will not be complaining about it.
“I like the denim and that is not my worst picture so I am not complaining. If 13 people and an effigy are in protest, who am I to rain on the parade,” he tweeted.
