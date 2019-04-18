SMC corporator promises people money for votes in viral video

April 18, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Video partially doctored, fabricated, says Corporator

As Srinagar Parliamentary constituency going for LS polls on Thursday, a corporator of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been allegedly found promising people ‘money in return of votes.’

A video has gone viral on social media in which People’s Conference (PC) backed corporator Muhammad Lateef Mir from ward No. 34 Pantha Chowk is seen allegedly asking people to ‘vote for him in return of money’.

“If you want money for votes, I will pay. But if tomorrow you ask me about charging Rs 300 for a vote and why you came to my office, I will pay you money too but keep the relationship alive,” Mir can be seen as saying in the viral video.

Mir can be heard in the video saying that he lives in a nearby place and people can call him anytime. Sitting in a group of people in a closed room, the corporator assured them that if they will vote for him, he will try to resolve all their issues.

“Tell me now what you have to do now and I will resolve all your problems,” he can be seen in the 1.25 minute video.

However, Mir termed the video as ‘partially doctored and fabricated.’

“I was in a meeting in Zawoora area of my ward. I asked them if you demand rupees 300-400 for votes what will be the relation then,” Mir said adding he asked them to keep the political relationship.

He further said that he is not asking them for any votes and the video is ‘fabricated.’