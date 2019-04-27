SMC contractors stage protest against Dy Mayor

April 27, 2019 | SAHIL IQBAL

I am against malpractices in SMC not the contractors: Imran

Scores of contractors associated with Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Friday staged protest against the Deputy Mayor Srinagar here in Press Enclave seeking apology from him for his ‘controversial remarks against contractors.’

Shouting slogans against the Deputy Mayor Shiekh Muhammad Imran they alleged that they have been manhandled by the police because of his ‘conspiracies.’ They said they have been on hunger strike at SMC demanding clearance of their liabilities.

Police has also lodged an FIR against seven contractors, the protesters said while shouting slogans against Deputy Mayor.

Chairman Contractors Coordination Committee (CCC) Farooq Ahmad Dar accused the Deputy Mayor of creating hurdles in development works in the city. “Deputy Mayor should seek apology for his comments he has made against the innocent contractors serving SMC since decades,” Dar said. “For the last six months there has been no development work in SMC and it has lost its credibility among people,” he added.

“It seems that there has been some conspiracy hatched by Deputy Mayor Srinagar to block the developmental works in Srinagar and funds allotted to Srinagar can then be utilized in Jammu to benefit a particular political party. We will be on agitation and protest till the issues are resolved,” Dar added.

The controversy between contractors and the councilors erupted over the renovation of the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC). They blamed each other for spending Rs 1.40 crore for the renovation.

Reacting to the allegation of contractors, Deputy Mayor, Shiekh Imran said that to end corruption at ground level they are trying their level best. “Mayor is openly supporting the contractors who charged 1.40 crore for the renovation of our offices,” he said. “There seems doubt in estimation of the work by the engineers and contractors involved in the scam should be put behind the bars,” Imran said adding that he is not against any contractor but the corruption and malpractices.

"There are dozens of scams in SMC done by these contractors and public money is being looted on the name of development,” he said.