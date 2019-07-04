SMC continues sanitation drives at Hajj House

July 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Mattu accompanied by Deputy Mayor Shiekh Imran and Commissioner SMC Khurshid Ahmed Sanai inaugurated Community toilet (CTPT) under Swachh Bharat Mission today at Hajj House, Bemina for public convenience.

He also reviewed the arrangements made by SMC for the journey of Holy Hajj and has directed the concerned sanitation wing to constantly provide all sanitation and other related functioning to the pilgrims.

All the machines including water sprinkle vehicle, compost vehicles, Mobile toilets and other necessary sanitation items like lime, brooms, hand carts, phenyl has to be kept in a state of readiness at the site directed Mayor SMC.

However the Hajj House authorities also expressed contentment over the arrangements made by SMC.

The sanitation drive under the close supervision and coordination of Ward Officer Mohd Yousuf Qazi and Liaison Officer Umar din Chauhan is continuously going on at Hajj House Bemina.

At least thirty Saffaiwallas have been deputed inside and around Hajj house to take up cleaning drives regularly.