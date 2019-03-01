SMC conducts sanitation drives in temples ahead of Shivratri

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 28:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in view of upcoming festival Mahashivratri conducted special sanitation drives in various temples including Shakar Acharya, Zeethyar, Ganpatiyar Habba Kadal, SR Gunj and Batiyar.
In a statement SMC spokesperson said the drive was carried out under the supervision of Chief Sanitation Officer, Muhammad Akbar Sufi who along with various other senior officers of Corporation visited various temples in the city.
He directed all the ward officers to ensure up to the mark sanitation in their areas. All the temples falling their jurisdiction including lanes, by lanes and the connecting roads are to be kept clean with a regular sanitation drive, said Sufi.
The devotees thronging these religious places should not face any inconvenience on the occasion, Chief Sanitation Officer further directed the ward officers.
Sufi directed all the ward officers to utilize the services of sanitation staff properly in the field from wee hours and said the sanitation workers should be fully equipped with brooms, handcarts, lime etc to upkeep sanitation for the occasion. The sanitation officers were also directed to be duty bound and constantly be available to monitor sanitation on ground.