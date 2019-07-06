SMC conducts sanitation drives in Srinagar Gurudwaras

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Municipal Corporation conducted multiple sanitation drives at various Gurudwaras in Srinagar city on Guru Hargobind’s birthday.

Sanitation drive was conducted at Chattipadshahi Rainawari, Lal Chowk Gurudwara, HMT and other concerned areas.

Commissioner SMC Khurshid Ahmad Sanai along with Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Enforcement Officer and concerned ward officers visited Chattipadshahi, Gurudwara at Sanat Nagar and few other places to review sanitation and other related functioning on the occasion.

Commissioner SMC while speaking to management of Various Gurudwaras said that they should feel free to ask for any assistance related to sanitation and other allied services.

He has further directed sanitation staff to be active and render sanitation services constantly on the occasion for the convenience of devotees thronging to the Gurudwaras.