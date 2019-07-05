SMC conducts sanitation drives in Gurudwaras

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted multiple sanitation drives at various Gurudwaras in Srinagar city ahead of Guru HarGobind’s birthday.

In a statement issued here, SMC officials said sanitation drive was conducted at Chattipadshahi Rainawari, Lal Chowk Gurudwara, HMT and other concerned areas.

The premises of various Gurudwaras including its adjoining areas were well sanitized for the upcoming occasion. Both men and machinery were put at work to conduct extensive sanitation drives at the different Gurudwaras in the city