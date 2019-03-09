About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SMC conducts sanitation drive from DC office

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) along with IEC partners conducted a mega sanitation drive from DC office Srinagar on Friday.
Main focus was to clean water bodies and adjoining embankments of River Jhelum including its tributaries, as a part of its week long sanitation drive.
In a statement, SMC spoekesperson said a special drive to sanitize water bodies and its embankments from polythene and other non-bio waste involved hundreds of sanitation associates accompanied by special educational teams of IEC partners.
During the drive canopies were pitched and informative material was distributed free of cost to aware public about hazards of throwing waste into water bodies.
“Similarly at different places in Srinagar city, canopies were erected for pamphlet distribution and jingles were played through public addressing systems to attract and encourage citizens in keeping city clean,” said Syed Nisar.
The drive was also conducted in Anchar Lake, Near Jenab Sahab Shrine, Soura.
This sanitation cum cleanliness drive aimed at removing every form of litter and debris from roads and inner streets and bunds of the lake to clean up environment from accumulation of Non bio waste.
“The aim is also to bring about a permanent behavioral change among the citizens of city by encouraging them to change their habits and keep the city litter free,” said Chief Enforcement Officer Syed Nisar.
Chief Sanitation Officer further said that Public in general and households in particular are requested not to throw any kind of waste outside their houses, road side spaces, water bodies and also refrain from throwing garbage on the embankments of rivers.
“Such an action warrants action under law and further imposing fine upon defaulter,” stressed Syed Nisar.
Around hundreds of SMC sanitation associates and 150 field coordinators of IEC partners held placards that read “Do Not Litter” and “Save Water bodies”.

 

