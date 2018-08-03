SMC conducts massive anti-encroachment drive

Srinagar, Aug 02:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) today conducted massive anti-encroachment drive at various locations in the city including at Hari Singh High Street, Naaz Crossing, LD Hospital, Batamaloo among others places.
During the drive, encroachments on footpaths and roadsides were removed and street vendors were warned of strict penal action in case they continue to occupy the place.
Pertinently all anti-encroachment and ward officers have been directed to strengthen the removal of encroachments and ensure smooth regulation of pedestrian and vehicular movement across the Srinagar city.
These drives would continue by SMC and the corporation sought public cooperation for making the Srinagar city free from all encroachments.