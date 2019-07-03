SMC conducts extensive sanitation drive at Hajj House

July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The sanitation drive that is going on since last six days under the supervision of Chief Sanitation Officer Syed Nisar and Chief Transport Officer Ghulam Rasool Dar will continue rigorously.

At least Thirty Saffaiwallas have been deputed inside and around Haj house to take up cleaning drives regularly.

Besides this Commissioner SMC Khurshid Ahmad Sanai has directed the concerned sanitation wing to be punctual and perform duties in morning and evening shifts.

All the machines including water sprinkle vehicle, compost vehicles, Mobile toilets and other necessary sanitation items like lime, brooms, hand carts, phenyl have been kept in a state of readiness at the site.

Mean while Divisional Commissioner accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudary along with Commissioner SMC khurshid Sanai visited Haj House to review various arrangements made by SMC at site and expressed their satisfaction.

However the Haj House authorities also expressed contentment over the arrangements made by SMC.