About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 13, 2019 |

SMC conducts anti-encroachment drive in Batamaloo, adjacent areas

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Tuesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Batamaloo and its adjoining areas including Rekchowk, Tengpora and others.
The anti-encroachment drive was conducted under the supervision of Chief Anti-Encroachment Officer Ashraf Warsi.
All the goods and displaying items outside the shops that has encroached on the public space were seized on spot, SMC spokesperson said in a statement issued here.
Similarly vendors were dispersed by the officials of anti-encroachment squad during the drive, it said, adding that they have been directed not to occupy footpaths or any public spaces.

 

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 13, 2019 |

SMC conducts anti-encroachment drive in Batamaloo, adjacent areas

              

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Tuesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Batamaloo and its adjoining areas including Rekchowk, Tengpora and others.
The anti-encroachment drive was conducted under the supervision of Chief Anti-Encroachment Officer Ashraf Warsi.
All the goods and displaying items outside the shops that has encroached on the public space were seized on spot, SMC spokesperson said in a statement issued here.
Similarly vendors were dispersed by the officials of anti-encroachment squad during the drive, it said, adding that they have been directed not to occupy footpaths or any public spaces.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;