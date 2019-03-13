SMC conducts anti-encroachment drive in Batamaloo, adjacent areas

March 13, 2019 |

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Tuesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Batamaloo and its adjoining areas including Rekchowk, Tengpora and others.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted under the supervision of Chief Anti-Encroachment Officer Ashraf Warsi.

All the goods and displaying items outside the shops that has encroached on the public space were seized on spot, SMC spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

Similarly vendors were dispersed by the officials of anti-encroachment squad during the drive, it said, adding that they have been directed not to occupy footpaths or any public spaces.