SMC conducts anti-encroachment drive

June 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Special sanitation drive and anti encroachment drive was conducted today by SMC at entire stretch of Bye Pass and Sanat Nagar Chowk.

Commissioner SMC, Khurshid Ahmed Sanai who personally monitored the drive was accompanied by Chief Enforcement Officer, Chief Sanitation Officer and concerned Ward Officers.

During the drive street vendors and shopkeepers encroaching upon public space by displaying goods outside their shop were removed.

Also the identified spots along the entire stretch of Bypass and around Sanat Nagar Chowk have been well sanitized.