SMC concludes workshop for sweepers

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Wednesday concluded its three-day workshop organised for welfare of Safai Karamcharis here at its central office.

In a statement SMC spokesperson said a free health camp for all the Safai Karamcharis under the supervision of Health Officer SMC Dr Javaid Ahmed Qazi was organised by Srinagar Municipal Corporation in collaboration with ST/SC/OBC Development Corporation and Directorate of Health Services.

Physician, Dentists, ophthalmologists, Pediatricians, Gynecologists and other specialists from Directorate of Health Services conducted free checkups, tests, USG, to the Safai Karamcharis and provided free of cost Medicines.

Zala appreciated SMC and other departments in collaboration for organising such mega medical camps for the Safai Karamcharis and expressed these camps should regularly be organised for their health care.

He also said such workshops where Safai Karamcharis are provided awareness regarding their health insurance, their rights, loan availability housing for all scheme, scholarships for their children should regularly be organised.

This not only boosts morale of our Safai Karamchari but encourages him to deliver his duties more effectively and brings betterment in his life as well.

Mayor Junaid Mattu on the occasion expressed his gratitude to the Chairman National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Manhar Valji Bhai Zala and his entire team for being part and parcel of this three day-long event.

Mattu while speaking on the occasion said that Safai Karamcharis play a major role in keeping our city clean and it is the responsibility of those who are at the helm of affairs to take care of their needs and necessities related to their work, health and other various schemes to be implemented for their welfare.

Various experts from different departments delivered lecture on different topics which included Awareness about Manual Scavenging Act- 2013, skill development program for Safai Karamcharis, awareness about safety measures/first aid kits, and awareness about their rights and duties.

Managing Director SC/ST/OBC Development Corporation RK Bhat also discussed about implementation of various schemes and loans which are meant to benefit Safai Karamcharies.

Sunil Gupta from lead bank also spoke on occasion.

Experts from labour commissioner department and social welfare department threw light on utilization of various rights of Safai Karamcharis and the facilities and benefits they can avail under different schemes.

Assistant Director social welfare Najeef Lateef talked about schemes regarding state welfare and insurance on the occasion.

At the end of the event Zala distributed certificates among best Saffai Wallas for their commendable duties. Deputy Mayor Shiekh Imran presented vote of thanks.