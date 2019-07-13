SMC Commissioner reviews solid waste management

July 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Khursheed Ahmed Sanai today took up a meeting here to review solid waste management in the summer capital.

During the course of meeting different components of Solid Waste Management including Status of IHHL, CTPT, open defecation free, I.E.C and Information Communication Technology were reviewed at length.

While discussing waste segregation it was informed that source segregation and door to door collection is being taken up in various wards and improvising gradually.

Regarding improvisation of sanitation, Sanai impressed upon upgradation of sweeping machines, dust clearing machines, water sprinkling machines and hopper vehicles for effective door to door collection of waste.

He also stressed on installation of more smart bins as per requirement in the city and procurement of grass cutters.

Commissioner SMC further directed immediate lifting of solid waste generated from de-silting and cleaning of Municipal drains for its disposal when required.

Emphasis was also laid to ensure functioning of all fountains existing in the city and identification of new sites during the course of meeting.

Sanai also reviewed development of parks, gardens, green belt, and open areas within the jurisdiction of SMC. Regarding constructions he passed directions to the Chief Enforcement Officer along with ward officers to ensure that there is proper covering of construction sites in order to avoid environmental pollution.