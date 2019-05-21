About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

SMC Commissioner reviews progress of various projects under AMRUT, JTPRF

 Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Mir Tariq Ali on Monday chaired meeting to review the progress of various projects being executed under AMRUT and JTPRF here at Municipal central office Karan Nagar.
During the course of meeting various components of AMRUT including storm water drainage at different places in Srinagar, sewerage and septage, Urban Transportation, Development of Multi level parking and Green spaces were reviewed at length.
It was informed in the meeting that thirty projects have been identified under AMRUT.
Out of these thirty, twenty nine projects have been tendered in which 27 stands allotted that includes three sewerage and septage, 10 urban transport, 6 drainage, 6 green spaces, and 1 each under water works and Rejuvenation.
Commissioner SMC was also apprised that five projects have got completed including storm water drainage Mallbagh, storm water drainage Gangbugh, Extension of Tulip Garden, Development of Park/Green space (Bemina Park) Idle Park at Pantha Chowk.
While stressing on submission of report on the prescribed format for projects completed, Commissioner SMC further reviewed status of reforms under AMRUT and status of NOC's to be sought from other departments.
It was also identified that 19 projects are under execution.
Besides, a review of all the projects along with physical and financial status of projects thereof was also taken.

News From Rising Kashmir

;