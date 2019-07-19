SMC Commissioner reviews AMRUT scheme

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Khurshid Ahmad Sanai on Thursday chaired meeting to review the progress of various projects being executed under AMRUT and JTPRF schemes here.

During the course of meeting various components of AMRUT including storm water drainage at different places in Srinagar, sewerage and septage, Urban Transportation, Development of Multi level parking and Green spaces were reviewed. It was informed in the meeting that thirty projects have been identified under AMRUT.

Sahai was also apprised that five projects have got completed including storm water drainage Mallbagh, storm water drainage Gangbugh, Extension of Tulip Garden, Development of Park/ Green space (Bemina Park) Idle Park at Pantha Chowk.

He further reviewed status of reforms under AMRUT and status of NOC's to be sought from other departments. Commissioner has passed on instructions to speed up with the ongoing projects and ensure timely completion of pending works.