SMC Commissioner holds meeting with senior officers

Published at February 16, 2019 12:36 AM 0Comment(s)381views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 15:

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Mir Tariq Ali held a meeting with all senior officers of the Corporation on core and public Centre issues.
In order to revitalize and reinforce the working of the Corporation in all sectors, great emphasis was laid by the Commissioner for timely action and for remaining highly responsive to public aspirations.
The focus was laid that all the officers and field functionaries shall take cohesive and collaborated steps to address the public issues specifically on the following subjects.
Regular sanitation in all the electoral wards and collection of garb age and its disposal in an efficient manner;
Timely rendering of services like Death & Birth Certificates, Building Permission Cases under Public Service Guarantee Act;
Completion of targeted projects under State Plan, Devolution Grants, Centrally sponsored schemes like JTFRP, AMRUT and Drainage Schemes;
Curbing the menace of polythene, across the district;
Speeding of Anti Encroachment Drives by the concerned wings throughout the District;
Devising a perpetual action for relocating the street vendors.
It was exhorted that all the wings will remain seized with their responsibilities without any laxity and shall ensure that the public issues are addressed in a time bound manner.

