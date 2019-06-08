SMC Commissioner holds introductory meet

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, who recently assumed the office of the corporation, today chaired an introductory meeting at his main office and stressed on “timely delivery of services to the residents of Srinagar”.

Sanai sought a department-wise report to assess the functioning of different departments of the SMC. He was apprised by senior officials of the SMC on mandates of the departments and the works under progress.

“We are here to deliver services to the general public. My thrust will be on timely delivery of services to people,” said Sanai.

The Commissioner said he will soon take a wing-wise orientation meeting with all heads, especially the sections of the sanitation, the enforcement, the build permission and the birth and death.

Those who attended the meeting included Additional Commissioner Nazeer Ahmad Baba, FA/CAO Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Joint Commissioner Administration Syed Abul Qasim, Secretary SMC, Executive Engineers, Chief Enforcement Officer, Chief Sanitation Officer, Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Law Officer. (KNS)