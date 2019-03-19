SMC carries out sanitation program in unison with IEC partners

March 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in coordination with all six IEC partners Monday carried out grand sanitation and awareness program at Veer Chattabal.

Sanitation workers on the occasion also carried out rally up to Watal Kadal Bund, where a sanitation drive was also conducted to clean up

Main motive of these drives is to develop a proper attitude of citizens towards environment to improve sanitation status of Srinagar City said Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC Syed Nisar.

Awareness sessions were conducted at both household and community level. Residents and local community members appreciated the drive and wanted such programs to continue in future.

The drive witnessed participation of massive volunteers along with staffers of SMC and IEC partners.

Ahsaan Ellahi, a social activist and Project Manager of IEC partner, felicitated volunteers who showed enthusiasm in preservation of water bodies.

Citizens on the occasion were persuaded to showcase their role for improvement of sanitation scenario in Srinagar by reducing open littering and recycling green waste.

For maximum outreach, around six canopies were pitched by IEC partners and around one thousand of pamphlets were distributed illustrating pictorial persuasive data to educate and instruct residents to keep surroundings clean and hygiene.