SMC begins dewatering of submerged areas

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has begun dewatering numerous submerged areas in the past 24 hours and has pressed into the services both the mobile and stationed pumps across the city, particularly at the vulnerable points.

SMC commissioner Khurshid Ahmad Sanai today took stock of de-watering exercise in the city since yesterday evening an unusual situation thrown up because of unprecedented showers since yesterday.

He visited various places including Regal Chook, Jehangir Chowk, Lalchowk, Magarmal Bagh and Batamaloo.

Following reports of water logging, the SMC commissioner took a review meeting on dewatering progress after extensive field visits at different working stations and areas under submergence.

He was accompanied by SE Drainage, Exn Left River Works, Xen Right River Works, Exn Mechanical division, Chief Sanitation Officer, AEEs and other officials.

Commissioner SMC passed on directions to the concerned team to keep dewatering stations in full operational mode round the clock and keep the standby diesel/generator sets in a state of readiness at the permanent dewatering stations.

“We are doing de-watering to the best of our abilities. Our men and machines are working constantly to ensure no civilian faces any inconvenience due to the rain water,” said Sanai.

The officials apprised the commissioner of the ground situation and the men and machinery in place to dewater inundated areas.

The SMC has in place 80 pumping stations and 115 mobile pumping units.

Besides this, SMC has put in place sucker machines and high pressure mobile dewatering units for quick disposal.

The SMC has prioritized areas and all those places where there are reports of submergence will be attended to.

“Major areas facing water logging have already been attended to,” said Sanai.