SMC, Army, LAWDA hold joint Dal Lake cleanliness drive

Dy Mayor applauds cleaning process
Dy Mayor applauds cleaning process
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 24:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation in collaboration with GOC Army, LAWDA and general public held an extensive Dal cleanliness drive. The drive was headed by Deputy Mayor, Shiekh Imran and would continue for 21 days.
In a statement SMC spokesperson said at least 80 Army boats and 300 shikaras of Dal along with SMC men and machinery were in full swing to conduct the cleaning operation.
"Clean Dal Lake is a priority for all of us. I am thankful to army for volunteering with lake authorities and Dal dwellers on my request and intervention of LAWDA head,” said Deputy Mayor.
"We need to sensitize all stakeholders for cleaning the lake and keeping it clean too. Everyone must contribute to save Dal Lake," he said.
Meanwhile in statement Army spokesperson said Dal Lake is the pride of Kashmir and one of the most popular tourist attractions in India throughout the year. Due to various reasons, the health of the Lake has been deteriorating, which is a serious cause of concern. To augment the cleaning drive, the State Administration had approached the Army and requested to extend a helping hand in this mission, to which the Army responded positively and undertook the pilot project.
“A joint task force of Army, Land and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is presently working towards this mission and is currently sharing the technical expertise and infrastructure available with them for the same. Shaikh Imran, Deputy Mayor, Srinagar, along with a delegation of 150 people including SMC officials, Corporators, Social Workers, LAWDA Workers and Shikara Dwellers, visited SKICC and applauded the progress achieved by the joint team in cleaning the Dal Lake,” reads the statement issued here. The spokesperson further said that conveying his satisfaction for the quantum of work done, the Deputy Mayor enquired about the requirement of additional funds and equipment for furthering this project. “He also expressed his gratitude to the Chinar Corps for their prompt response in joining hands with the Civil Administration on such a large scale despite their heavy operational commitments,” he added.
The Army spokesperson said that as a pilot project, this joint task force is working towards improving the present speed of deweeding, assessing the quantum and types of equipments and machines required for deweeding besides ascertaining the strategy to contain the contributing factors of weeding in the Dal Lake.