SMC applies to fetch ‘UNESCO Creative City’ status for Srinagar

June 16, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Traditional crafts, folk art shall be pitched to achieve the feat

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has applied to be designated as a “UNESCO Creative City” for crafts and folk art, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials at SMC, the application for the designation of Srinagar as a ‘UNESCO Creative City’ has been submitted to ‘UNESCO Creative Cities Network’.

The application accessed by Rising Kashmir says that Srinagar city is known for its long and illustrious tradition of crafts and folk art; crafts including Pashmina shawls, walnut wood carving, Paper Machie and Kani shawls.

“Sozni Khatamband and hand weaved carpets are some of the iconic crafts of Srinagar and hold a significant share in the overall production and exports of the state,” reads the SMC application.

The application further reads that the local craft is viewed as an important driver of city's economy, and needs to be preserved and promoted at all levels.

“Government has already initiated the Artisan Cluster Development Initiative (ACDI) to promote and incentivize the local craft which will be key to economic empowerment of the local community,” reveals a document. The application has been signed by the SMC Mayor.

Taking to micro blogging site, SMC Mayor, Junaid Mattu said they have applied for UNESCO Creative City this year.

“Srinagar applies for designation as a “UNESCO Creative City” for Crafts and Folk Art. @UNESCO #Srinagar #CreativeCitiesNetwork,(sic)” Mattu tweeted.

Around 180 cities from 72 countries from all regions of the world participate in UNESCO Creative Cities Network situated in Paris France.

The initiative focuses on their urban development plans to make cities safe, resilient, and inclusive as per 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

The network was created in 2004, to promote cooperation with and among the cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development.

It covers seven creative fields like Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music. It is composed of cities committed to pooling their resources, their experiences, and knowledge for the common objectives outlined in the Network’s Mission.

The member cities actively cooperate at the international level through inter-city partnerships. In November, UNESCO would announce names of the newly designated Creative Cities for year 2019.

The application is required to include, among other necessary documents, an official Letter of Intent (LoI) signed by the Mayor of the City, as well as a formal letter of support by the National Commission for UNESCO concerned.

In the case of India, each application would need to be approved by the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO (INCCU). National Commissions can endorse a maximum of four applications per country and the maximum of four claims per state is allowed.

In India there are three UNESCO Creative Cities designated including Jaipur for Crafts and Folk Art, Varanasi and Chennai for Music.