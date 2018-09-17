Smart cities vision

In a meeting to review the progress of development works in Srinagar and Jammu cities on Saturday, Chief Secretary Subrahmanyam, stressed on the restoration of water bodies, Dal and Jhelum, as the pivot for development of Srinagar as ‘Smart City’. While the insight appears to be prudent, nevertheless it raises some questions for both the administration and governments to answer. The relevance of the Smart City Mission, which was marred by controversies in the beginning due to the demand raised by certain sections in the state that either it has to be both Jammu and Srinagar or none, has not been completely lost. It is a different matter how much of the actual work has been done on ground to realize the goals of the mission. On November 7, 2015 PM Narendra Modi announced Rs 80,000 crore development package for Jammu and Kashmir. On 29 March 2018 a report published in Outlook India stated that only 22 percent of the Rs 80K crore package had been released to the state government. It referred to the report of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs tabled in the Rajya Sabha as per which progress on implementing the Prime Minister's development package had been slow. On August 27, 2018 another report published in Financial Express exposed holes in the development vision of the government. As per the report, the state government had created 3,000 jobs for Kashmiri migrants and also extended financial assistance of Rs 578 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer to 12,588 displaced families (of the 36,384) from Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Chhamb. The report also revealed the status of IIT, IIMs and AIIMS and the fast progress observed in power projects. Considering the pace of the work and how the state has fared in the backdrop of the special package that was claimed to change the face of the state, there is little to hope that the two cities will be transformed into smart cities any sooner. There has been no transparency either when it comes to allocation and spending of the funds as only few reports have revealed the figures and highlighted the concern. The vision of the government therefore is not different than the imagination that has been forcing us to see water transport system in Jhelum. That imagination is vivid and pleasing, but to turn into reality work has to be done.