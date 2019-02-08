Small farmers to get direct income support of Rs 6000

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 7:
Union Cabinet Secretary, Pardeep Kumar Sinha Thursday chaired a video conference with Chief Secretaries of the States to review the preparations with regard to implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).
Chief Secretary, J&K, B V R Subrahmanyam also participated in the video conference.
Under PM-KISAN which was recently announced during the Interim Budget 2019-20 presentation in Parliament by the Union Minister for Finance, Corporate Affairs, Railways & Coal, Piyush Goyal, the vulnerable landholding farmer families, having cultivable land upto 2 hectares, will be provided direct income support at the rate of Rs. 6,000 per year. This income support will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers, in three equal instalments of Rs. 2,000 each. This programme will be funded by Government of India.
The programme would be made effective from 1st December, 2018 and the first installment for the period upto 31st March 2019 would be paid during this year itself.
Union Cabinet Secretary asked the States to finalize, certify and upload the district-wise beneficiary list on the PM-KISAN Portal by 25th February, 2019.