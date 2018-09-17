SM pays tributes to slain militants

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
JK Salvation Movement Chairman Zafar Akbar Bhat paid glowing tributes to the slain youth Gulzar Ahmad Pader (Pombai, Kulgam), Faizal Ahmad (Yamrach Kulgam), Zahid Ahmad Mir (Okay Kulgam.), Masroor Bhat (Fatehpura, Kulgam) and Zahoor Ahmad (DH Pora, Noorabad, Kulgam) slain in Chowgam in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, saying the their sacrifices are very heavy responsibilities on our shoulders to carry forward their mission and protect their sacrifices at any cost.
“He also paid his tributes to a civilian Rouf Ahmad Ganai saying forces are deliberately killing youth mercilessly.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to the grieved families of the youth and expressed their sympathy and solidarity bereaved family and prayed for their forbiddance to bear this irreparable loss.
Meanwhile Zafar Akbar Bhat along with Molvi Mushtaq, Molvi Abdul Rashid continued their mass contact program and addressed meetings in Solina, Rambagh, Lasjen, Soiteng and other parts of civil lines of Srinagar.