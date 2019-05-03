SM condemn fresh arrest spree in Pulwama

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

JK Salvation Movement in a statement denounced the fresh arrest spree in Pulwama, Shopian and Tral ahead of Lok Sabha polls scheduled on May 6. The spokesperson of the separatist party said these elections cannot change the nature of dispute nor can these be accepted as a substitute to right to self-determination.

The spokesman further said, “These pressure tactics cannot suppress the genuine voice of the people of Kashmir. People are in search of a peaceful atmosphere which will come through the result-oriented dialogue between all three parties of the dispute.”



