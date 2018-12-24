SLSA holds orientation prog for lawyers, para-legal volunteers

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 23:
J&K State Legal Services Authority on Sunday organised a day-long orientation programme for retainer lawyers, panel lawyers and para legal volunteers in collaboration with J&K State Judicial Academy and District Legal Services Authority Jammu.
According to an official, the Programme was Inaugurated by Justice Tashi Rabastan, Judge High Court of J&K and was attended by lawyers and para legal volunteers from District Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Rajouri and other parts of Jammu Division.
In his inaugural speech, Justice Tashi Rabstan elaborated upon various schemes formulated by National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and J&K State Legal Services Authority (SLSA).
He also stressed upon the retainer lawyers to come forward for redressal of grievances of downtrodden sections of the society by visiting their door steps and making them aware about their legal rights.
He said the main objective behind this programme was to sensitize the retainer lawyers and paralegal volunteers to move the concerned authorities to mitigate the sufferings of the marginalized sections of the society and address the beneficiaries on how to redress their grievances in terms of Legal Services Authorities Act.
Justice stated that SLSA utilized the services of senior resource persons for capacity building of the lawyers and paralegal volunteers.
Special Secretary Delhi Legal Services Authority, Geetanjali Goel, Tanvi Khurana from District Legal Services Authority,Delhi and Master Trainers advocate Jyoti Sharma and advocate Ufaira Rashid. Principal District and Sessions Judge Jammu Vinod Chatterji Koul, Chairman District Legal Services Authority Jammu Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Member Secretary, SLSA also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various objectives of the J&K State Legal Services Authorities Act.
The programme was also attended by R. K. Watal, Registrar Vigilance and Bala Jyoti, Registrar Rules, High Court of J&K, Rajiv Gupta Director State Judicial Academy and Naushad Ahmad Khan, Secretary DLSA Jammu, the official added.
Officials said at least 65 retainer lawyers and 169 para-legal volunteers from District Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Rajouri participated in the training programme, and took home the message that they have to work with extra zeal to make the common masses aware about their rights under the constitution and various statutes and schemes formulated by National Legal Services Authority and J&K State Legal Services Authority, the official added.