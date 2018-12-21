SLSA helps secure aid for deaf-and-dumb persons of Paralkot village

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 20:
State Legal Services Authority, J&K has secured aid for deaf-and-dumb persons of Paralkto village of Poonch.
According to an official, taking notice of a news item published by an English-daily about the problem at the said village, the SLSA directed District Legal Services Authority Poonch to visit the area to ascertain facts.
Consequently, a team of DLSA Poonch headed by Zubair Ahmad constituted a core group to visit the area whereupon enquiry it was found that in the Paralkot village 16 persons of different age groups out of 139 souls were deaf and dumb.
The local health authorities were directed to provide hearing aids to the needy persons and also organize medical camp for their checkup.
Medical experts from Jammu also visited Poonch to detect the real cause of the problem whose report is awaited.
On the intervention of the Legal Services Authority, all the deaf and dumb persons, besides being provided hearing aids, were also granted monthly pension.
Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman J&K SLSA has directed Legal Services Authority to deploy Para Legal Volunteers and Retainer Lawyers in the area to work towards the welfare of the needy people through Health and Social Welfare Departments.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir High Court has also treated the news item ‘suo moto’ as Public Interest Litigation, the official said.