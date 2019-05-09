SLSA for prompt disposal of pensioners’ claims

May 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) Wednesday informed that it has taken up the grievances of pensioners with the Indian Audit and Accounts Department.

The SLSA said it had received complaints from various quarters that the claims of the pensioners have been pending disposal from months together.

Accordingly, the matter was taken up by Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Member Secretary State Legal Services Authority with the Accountant General (A&E) Jammu and Kashmir, to settle the claims of the pensioners at the earliest.

It was given out that the Indian Audit and Accounts Department has informed that the claims of the post-2016 pensioners will be settled by the end of July 2019, even as 14,500 such cases out of 18,492 have already been finalized.

However, in case of Pre-2016 pensioners whose 1,03,632 claims have been received are also being processed and approximately 22,500 cases have already been settled.