Slow unsteady

A report published in Rising Kashmir, on Monday, on the coveted Rs 1600 crore Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project has once again laid bare the poor execution of project by the state government. Approved by the World Bank in 2015, the project was kick-started in 2016 under the leadership of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. With only two years left in the deadline, an important component of the project seems yet to takeoff. Not just any component but the one that would have addressed the problem of unemployment to some extent. With vacancies still to be filled and government under pressure to take the matter post-haste, the holes in the execution are already visible. It is a déjà vu of the poor performance shown by the government when a similar project, Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover couldn’t get started and was delayed by at least six years. It was only after notices were served to the government and then the executing agency that the real work on the project started. Thankfully, after thrice the expected time taken, a part of the flyover is operational. Missing deadlines is not a new trend in the state; the usual lethargy compounded by serious allegations of corruption often extends deadlines by years. There have been reports on a number of projects that couldn’t be completed on time due to which overhead costs increased and the state ended up spending more than projected at the initiation. As a matter of fact the state makes a curious case – here the administrators and the government blame paucity of funds for the completion of works and at the same time people get to hear about fund lapse and return of funds to original source for failure of the government to utilize them on time. The blame does not fall on political quarters as it has been happening irrespective of the political regime at the helm. It squarely falls on the officialdom that has got used to pushes and pulls from other quarters including the media. The knee-jerk response of the administrators whenever issues get highlighted in media is well known. Mere highlighting of the issue won’t solve the problem, rather a mechanism needs to be devised to fix the problem of missed deadlines. The government must make promotions subject to scorecards of the officers and points must be awarded to only those who ensure projects are completed on time and the execution is per script. Years of service does not amount to anything if in that service lethargy is the key element.