Slow pace of construction along Jhelum banks irks people

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 03:
Delay on part of the authorities over beautification process of the bund along River Jhelum has become a fresh source of annoyance for the people.
The area under construction has been turned into a dumping place for mud and construction material, causing trouble to people residing in the vicinity as well those walking the stretch to reach places in Srinagar. Then construction process started almost two months ago but seems to be reaching no end due to ‘carelessness’ of the concerned authorities.
“We have been removing the sand from river Jhelum since last two months or so and now we are leveling the bund area to build a park on the banks of this river,” said Gull Muhammad, a worker.
He said the task has been assigned to them by the officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. Machines have been provided for completing the work on time and extract sand from the river.
“Many workers have been working continuously and we are trying to finish it within 3-4 months. We are trying to bring it in a shape again,” said another worker.
The construction process has not only been proving troublesome for the people living around, but also those working at the sole restaurant present in the area. The existing parks around have also been turned into construction dumping sites making the whole place look shabby.
Earlier, the small restaurant and hotel owners along the Jhelum Bank have been rasising their concern over the delayed construction work in the area.
“They told us that it was going to be a beautification project which would include macadamization of the road as well as tiling to make pathways on the river bank. They are even doing the dredging of the river but we are facing many problems because the customers have almost stopped visiting us due to unpleasant view and pollution caused be the process,” a restaurant owner said.
He added that they have been complaining to the concerned department (Department of Tourism). “They have been saying that the wok will be completed in 2-3 months but the pace of work is too slow. It feels the work will continue till summer next year which obviously is going to be a severe problem for us,” he added.
He said people around have been witnessing the mess created by the ongoing construction. “Neither do we see any progress nor any proper work being done. This construction is causing extreme problems for us people because we reside here permanently,” said Ali Muhammad a local resident.
He said people face problems while walking on road because every place is filled with construction material and the place remains extremely dusty throughout the day which causes health hazards.
Ghulam Rasool Shah, Executive Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department said, “A lot of work has been done so far. But after 2014 floods, many damages have occurred. Many areas got covered by debris and people also added to the damage by throwing waste material into Jhelum. Now under smart city project we have taken up the task of beautifying the Jhelum bunds.”
Shah said that right now work is being done at almost 23 spots as the slopes were damaged. “The entire profile of Jhelum is being revamped right now and machines have been pressed into the service. A joggers’ park has been made on the left side of Zero Bridge as part of the beautification process. So by end of the current financial year the work will be completed. We are trying to finish it as soon as possible,” added Shah.