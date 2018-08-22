About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Sloganeering won't get Azadi, says Farooq Abdullah after being heckled in Hazratbal

Published at August 22, 2018


Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

 National Conference president and member Parliament Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said Azadi (Freedom) won’t be achieved by shouting slogans because in reality the border dividing Indian and Pakistan in Kashmir hasn’t moved anywhere in past seventy years.

Reacting to heckling and booing faced by him at Hazaratbal mosque during Eid-ul-Adha prayers, Farooq said political personalities face such incidents but then those behind it should have desisted from doing it on the occasion of Eid.

“They have a full year to do it,” Abdullah said, adding that the people behind booing and heckling should know that he won’t be cowed down or silenced by such acts.

“I have never felt afraid by such things in the past and won’t fear them now. Life and death are in the hands of Allah,” he said.

He said shouting slogans and hiding in corners won’t get anybody anything.

“We have seen four wars. Now the time is to solve the problems between India and Pakistan through peace and thereby live in this country in harmony,” he said.

Farooq also condemned the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Pulwama.

Earlier protesters raised pro-freedom slogans during Eid prayers at Hazratbal to heckle Farooq.

Even before the Eid prayers had started at the Hazratbal shrine, Abdullah was heckled amid pro-freedom and pro-militant slogans.

Dozen odd people could be seen disrupting the congregation in a video of the incident that has gone viral on social media.

 

