Sloganeering won't get Azadi, says Farooq Abdullah after being heckled in Hazratbal

National Conference president and member Parliament Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said Azadi (Freedom) won’t be achieved by shouting slogans because in reality the border dividing Indian and Pakistan in Kashmir hasn’t moved anywhere in past seventy years.
Reacting to heckling and booing faced by him at Hazaratbal mosque during Eid-ul-Adha prayers, Farooq said political personalities face such incidents but then those behind it should have desisted from doing it on the occasion of Eid.
“They have a full year to do it,” Abdullah said, adding that the people behind booing and heckling should know that he won’t be cowed down or silenced by such acts.
“I have never felt afraid by such things in the past and won’t fear them now. Life and death are in the hands of Allah,” he said.
He said shouting slogans and hiding in corners won’t get anybody anything.
“We have seen four wars. Now the time is to solve the problems between India and Pakistan through peace and thereby live in this country in harmony,” he said.
Farooq also condemned the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Pulwama.
Even before the Eid prayers had started at the Hazratbal shrine, Abdullah was heckled amid pro-freedom and pro-militant slogans.