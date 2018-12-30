About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Slight respite from cold wave as minimum temperature improves in JK

Published at December 30, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

An improvement in the minimum temperature across Jammu and Kashmir broke the intense cold wave conditions on Sunday.

A Meteorological department official said the minimum temperature improved due to the nightlong cloud cover.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar dropped to minus 2.4 degree Celsius on Sunday against Saturday's minus 7.2 degree Celsius.

At hill station Pahalgam the Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded 2.5 degree Celsius respectively, against Saturday's minus 8.3 degree.

Similarly, at Ski resort Gulmarg the minimum temperature was minus 4 degree Celsius on Sunday against minus 7 degree on Saturday.

In Ledakh region, the night temperature improved from Saturday's minus 17.5 degree Celsius to minus 12.2 degree Celsius on Sunday Leh.

Drass witnessed minus 12.8 degree Celsius on Sunday against Saturday's minus 21.1 degree Celsius.

In Jammu, the minimum temperature on Sunday was 6.5 degrees Celsius against Saturday's 3.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Katra was recorded 6.6 degrees, Batote 3.4 degrees, Bannihal 1.8 degrees and Bhaderwah 0.3 degree Celsius. 

 

Picture: Farooq Javed, Rising Kashmir 

