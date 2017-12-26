Slathia for pro-active societal response against drug abuse

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Former minister and Sr State President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Surjeet Singh Slathia, on Monday called for pro-active societal response against the drug menace.
In a statement, Salathia said “the malady is the biggest challenge which had to be countered effectively and decisively”.
“Youth have a decisive role in combating the drug menace and we hope they will take a lead by generating awareness among the youngsters”, Slathia, as per the statement, said at an anti-drug abuse awareness camp, organised by Samba Secular Society Samba at Vijaypur .
He expressed satisfaction over enthusiasm among youth in eradicating the drug menace and hoped that they will not only maintain utmost vigil “against it but also help law enforcing agencies to nab the drug peddlers”.
“Drug trafficking was not only unavoidably associated with violence and organized crime, it was linked to various anti-social activities as well. He called for massive awareness in every mohalla and village of the Vijaypurconstituency, adding that the elders should lend their support to the cause undertaken by young volunteers”.
The former minister exhorted the law enforcing agencies to intensify drive against drug peddlers and plug all routes of its supply for the larger objective of saving the youth from this malady.
“The menace had to be fought on a massive scale before drugs take toll of young people.”
He called for the active role of various socio-political organizations in stepping up their efforts to keep young people away from drugs. “Extra focus is needed to be laid on young children in the age group up to 14 years from falling prey to drug addiction”, he said.
“The children from poor and lower middle class families generally remain target of drug and substance peddlers.”
