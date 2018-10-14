Slapping sedition cases against AMU students inhuman: Geelani

Srinagar:
Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani today said that slapping sedition case against two Kashmiri students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is inhuman.
While condemning sedition charges of the Kashmiri students, Geelani said that offering Nimaz-e-Jinaza in absentia for a person who was a brilliant student of this institution is no way a crime to be punished for.
Hurriyat chairman said that after miserably failing to curb the ongoing movement, Indian occupation rulers are harassing and crushing every sane voice for the oppressed people. Those claiming to be champions of freedom of expression forget their own rhetoric when it comes to Muslims and Kashmiries.