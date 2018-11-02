Slain TuM militant laid to rest in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore
Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen militant Naseer Ahmad Teli, who was killed in a brief shootout in Watayeen, Pohrupeth in North Kashmir's Handwara area on Thursday night.
Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday night said that one local militant of TuM was killed in a brief encounter in Pohrupeth area of Handwara. Police identified the slain militant as Naseer Ahmad Teli of Mohalla Gulaabad of Sopore.
Amid pro freedom, pro Pakistan and anti India slogans the slain militant Naseer Ahmad Teli alias Dr. Isaac Khan was laid to rest at local ‘martyrs’ graveyard in Chinkipora Sopore.
Known as ‘Jassa’ in his friend circle, the slain militant according to a top police official had joined militant outfit Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen on October 03, 2018.
Earlier defence spokesperson said that acting on a specific information, a Naka was laid by army's 7 sector at Pohrupeth on late Thursday evening.
“One militant was killed in the brief encounter and weapon and warlike stores have been recovered from the possession of killed militant,” defense spokesperson said.
Meanwhile in wake of the killing, a complete shutdown is being observed in Sopore town. Authorities have ordered closure of all schools and colleges in Sopore while as the mobile internet services have been suspended. Additional forces have been deployed in the area to thwart any protests.