Slain Tral militant was among ‘key conspirators’ of Pulwama attack: Police

March 11, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police on Monday said the local militant Mudasir Ahmad Khan, resident of Midoora Tral, was one of the “key conspirators’ behind the 14 February suicide attack that had left 40 paramilitary CRPF men dead.

“The investigation so far conducted revealed that Mudasir was one of the key conspirators of the recent Pulwama NH convoy attack,” police spokesman said.

Mudasir who was involved in Case FIR No 150/2017 pertaining to attack on CRPF camp in Lethpora on December 30,2017 and Case FIR No 08/2018 under section 18,19,20 ULAP Act.

He was killed along with his Pakistani associate codenamed Khalid in a gunfight with forces at Pinglish Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday, police said.

The slain duo was affiliated with outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.

“Arms and ammunition including assault rifles were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken in the case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other cases,” police spokesman said.

Police has also requested people not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

(File picture)