Slain Srinagar youth laid to rest amid protests

Srinagar

A civilian, who was killed during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Noorbagh area of Srinagar City, was laid to rest at Eidgah amid pro-freedom slogans on Thursday.

Witnesses said thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of slain Mohammad Yaqoob Malik of Bhagwanpora, Noorbagh.

They said the Government forces fired tears smoke shells while the the body of deceased civilian was being carried from his home to Eidgah for burial.    

Reports said government forces had launched a CASO in Noorbagh following inputrs about the presence of militants in the area.   

Authorities have also imposed like restrictions in downtown area and suspended internet services in Srinagar, Budgam in central Kashmir and Anantnag in south Kashmir.

