Slain Shopian militant's wife loses battle with tumour

May 12, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Wife of slain militant Bilal Ahmad Mohand died at her native village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

According to local residents Shaheena died at her residence at Heff village after battling a brain tumour for which she was operated upon last year in Chandigarh.

"Today at around 6:00, she passed away at her home," they said, adding large number of people turned up to attend funeral prayers.

On 4 May 2018 Mohand was killed along with his four associates in a gunfight with forces at Badigam in Shopian district.

Bilal worked in PHE department before joining militant ranks on 22 October 2016.

He had married Shaheena before joining militancy. The couple left behind two daughters.