Slain North Kashmir militants buried

Srinagar:
Five slain militants killed in Uri and Baramulla in north Kashmir in last two days have been buried, officials informed on Saturday.
Official sources told local news-gathering agency, GNS, that the bodies of the two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants Faizan and Abdul Wahab, both from Pakistan, were handed over to the local auqaf committee at Gantmullah, Sheeri late last night. The duo, killed in a brief shootout at Kralhar near railway station Baramulla, were later buried with the help of local Auqaf committee at Gantmullah during mid-night.
Meanwhile, the three bodies which were recovered from dense woods of Boniyar near Tourna post along the Line of Control were also handed over to the local Auqaf committee late last night. "The trio were later buried at a graveyard in Boniyar". A police officer also confirmed that all the five unidentified militants were buried at Gatamullah and Boniyar. While the two JeM militants were killed in a brief shootout at Kralhar, Baramulla yesterday, the three militants were killed near Tourna post in Boniyar on Thursday morning after the army claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid in the area.