Slain Murfad’s family demands registration of FIR against CRPF men

‘Filing FIR against deceased is shameful’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Terming the killing of Syed Murfad Shah a “custodial murder shrouded in mystery”, his family members on Tuesday demanded registration of FIR against the CRPF men involved in killing.
Murfad was shot dead on Saturday last outside former Chief minister, Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Jammu when he, according to police, allegedly attempted to go inside the residence.
“As family members of Syed Murfad Shah, we are in a state of shock. It is hard to believe that Murfad is not among us and what is more shocking is the manner in which administration and Police has been taking undue advantage of the humbleness and silence of the family. We cooperated with District Administration and Police right from the moment, we heard about the killing of Murfad,” Juniad Hashmi, a noted journalist and relative of Murfad said in a press conference.
The relatives said that so far they have received only “disappointment and deceit”.
“We came to know through newspapers that an FIR has been lodged against the Murfad on the basis of the complaint made by CRPF. If this is a fact, then Jammu Police should hang their head in shame since the two men leading the force in Jammu have a reputation of being honest and sincere police officers. How could they not lodge an FIR from the side of family which has lost its only son?,” Junaid questioned.
“Isn’t this a cold blooded murder? Who are they fooling? We trusted them and they are busy peddling lies and creating a narrative wherein they would call it a case of intrusion and later, brand Murfad as intruder and close the case,” he questioned.
He said that this isn’t going to be easy for anyone in the Police and District administration. “Pictures as well as Videos of the spot of the killing are all over the social media. Jammu region is slowly but steadily getting to know the reality behind the killing. We, Shaheed Murfad’s family are getting support from all the corners,” he said.
“The Police said, the ‘intruder’ breached the security by ramming into gate and drove vehicle to inner gardens of the house despite repeated warning to stop. He got off the jeep, and entered into scuffle with the guards while rushing towards main lobby of the house. While inside the house he ransacked furniture and was trying to climb the stairs towards first floor. The Police haven’t explained in detail how he was allowed to do all this,” he added.
He said that the narrative that is being built “would not work”. “The dead body was shifted to the hospital in the absence of magistrate yet we did not raise a finger of suspicion on the Police and instead, we firmly believed that police would not disappoint us and take strict action against the accused who had posted their pictures on the Facebook, as if to suggest that it was an intruder who they had neutralised. But what appeared in media immediately after the killing left us shocked,” Junaid added.
“We agreed for a magisterial inquiry, believing that administration would immediately seek arrest of the two accused who have themselves posted their pics on the Facebook but the magistrate has instead preferred taking a longer route,” he added.
“This is more a time buying exercise and less a serious effort to nab culprits and start the investigation. Police should have started investigation into the cold blooded murder of Syed Murfad but what has appeared in the media clearly shows that the higher-ups don’t want the CRPF men to be booked and the killing case be taken to the logical conclusion,” he said.
He said that family’s only demand is registration of FIR against the CRPF personnel whose pictures as well as names are with the police within 72 hours. “The two should be arrested and interrogated for their crime.”
He said that magisterial inquiry is of “no consequence and it is merely a time buying exercise”.
The relatives said that selective and deliberate media leaks into the investigation should be avoided. “The young man is dead and he was Jammuite and a nationalist to the core,” they said.
Those present in the press conference included Syed Junaid Hashmi, Syed Shafia Shah, Syed Majid Shah, Syed Assad Bari Shah, Syed Ishtiaq Shah and Syed Shehzad Shah.