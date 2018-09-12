‘Slain militants not from LeT’

Lashkar clarifies; pays tributes
Srinagar :
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Chief, Mahmood Shah has paid tribute to the militants killed in Langate Handwara encounter. He clarified in his statement that the militants did not belong LeT.
A statement released by the LeT Spokesperson of the outfit accused Police of murder of Hurriyat (G) activist Hakeem-Ur-Rehman Sultani. He also claimed that another target list of 192 personnel have been handed over to the forces. As per the statement, LeT chief said, “The Modi regime has planned more oppressive tactics in view the upcoming 2019 elections in India so as to to suppress the indigenous freedom struggle.” Shah urged people to be steadfast and put trust in the Hurriyat leadership. “The unity is the ultimate power of the public and is the sole savior of countless sacrifices rendered for freedom,” Shah said.
Mahmood Shah appealed to the human rights organizations to play their proactive role in putting a stop to human rights violations in Jammu Kashmir.