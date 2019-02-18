Slain militant’s father, Govt teacher among three arrested in Shopian

SHOPIAN:
Three persons including father of a slain militant and a government teacher were arrested during nocturnal raids in south Kashmir’s district Shopian.
Locals from Amshipora Shopian told news agency, Current News Service that government forces raided three houses in the village in the middle of the night and arrested three persons.
Those who have been arrested are Rafiq Ahmed, a government school teacher, Fayaz Ahmed Malik, the father of a slain militant and a student Umar Nagari. “We condemn these arrests. They are all innocent and should be released without any delay,” said locals. A police official said that the trio has been picked up for questioning about an important case.