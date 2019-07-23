Slain militant’s brother joins militant ranks, picture with rifle goes viral

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 21-year-old youth from Braw Bandina village of Awantipora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district—who was missing since few days has reportedly joined militant ranks, as his picture with AK47 goes viral on social media.

Local news gathering agency, CNS, reported that Aqib Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Muhammad Wani had gone missing, since June 10 after he left home for his routine work.

Wani is younger brother of Sohail Ahmad Wani an Al Badr Militants, who was killed in Lolab area of Kupwara district in year 2008.

After Aqib Ahmad went missing, his family members contacted his friends and relatives to enquire about his whereabouts, but when they failed to provide any, the family filed a missing report with police.

The parents of Aqib Ahmed were shocked, when his picture with an AK 47 rifle surfaced on social media on Monday.

A senior police officer, while talking to CNS said that police had received a missing report about Aqib Ahmed on 15 June and a complaint was lodged in the concerned police station. “We are verifying the authenticity of picture.” he said.