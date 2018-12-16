Slain militant commander Zahoor Thoker buried after multiple funerals

Javid SofiPulwama
An Army man-turned-militant commander Zahoor Ahmad Thoker , who was killed along with his two associates in a gunfight on Saturday, was buried in a local graveyard after multiple funerals at Sirnoo village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday morning.
Local residents said that four rounds of funeral prayers were held for Thoker today morning. On Saturday around 10 turns of funeral prayers were held for him, they said.
Zahoor deserted Army on 5 July in 2017 to join militant ranks. He was posted with 173 Territorial Army in Baramulla where from he had fled away with his service weapon.
His name had figured in several attacks on government forces and several cases were registered against him.
The other two other militants—killed in gunfight—and seven slain civilians—killed in forces action during clashes near gunfight site at Sirnoo—were laid to rest on Saturday night.