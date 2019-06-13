Slain militant buried in Sheeri

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

An unidentified militant killed in a gunfight in Sopore area was buried in Sheeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district late Tuesday night.

Official sources told GNS that the body of the slain militant was buried with the help of local Auqaf committee at Sheeri.

Meanwhile, SSP Sopore Javeed Iqbal told GNS that the militant has been buried at Sheeri as no family came forward to identify him. "In case any family lays claim that the slain is their kin, legal formalities will be followed," SSP said.

The militant was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Wadoora Payeen of Sopore on Tuesday evening.